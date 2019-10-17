Man found dead with gunshot wounds in car near Milan

Big tax evaders will face jail - Di Maio
Milan
17 Ottobre 2019
Milan, October 17 - A 63-year-old man has been found dead with gunshot wounds inside his car in a garage where he had been living for some time in Cernusco sul Naviglio, in the province of Milan, sources said on Thursday. The victim, originally from the southern city of Taranto, was shot at least 10 times.
