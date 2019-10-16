Strong Italian book market at Frankfurt Book Fair

Rome, October 16 - The Italian publishing industry is participating in the Frankfurt Book Fair with a strong presence in both the domestic and international sectors, according to figures from the Italian Publishers' Association (AIE) presented in a report on the opening day of the book fair on Wednesday. The AIE report on the state of Italian publishing in 2019 showed Italian book exports rose in 2018, with the sale of rights up 9% over the previous year. Sales rose 5% in the first eight months of 2019 for various adult and young adult publishing in bookshops, supermarkets, and online shops including Amazon, as well as an increase in the number of copies sold, after nearly eight years, up 4%. In the past 15 years, average annual growth of rights sold abroad was 19.9%, led by child and young adult publishing and in recent years by fiction, which together represent 60% of book exports. AIE President Ricardo Franco Levi called the export figures "extraordinary" but said "we believe they can be further improved". He spoke about two future events, the Paris Book Fair in 2020 and the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2023, calling them "two occasions in which Italy, as guest of honour, will have really great promotional opportunities both cultural and economic, as always when it comes to books". Culture Ministry Undersecretary Anna Laura Orrico, who inaugurated the Italian pavilion at the Frankfurt Book Fair together with Levi, said the government is "committed to promoting reading and defining concrete measures that recognise publishing in the strategic role that it deserves". "We want to work on a new law for publishing that, based on the model of the law for cinema, helps and supports the entire book distribution chain, from publishers to distributors to bookshops to readers," Orrico said. Italy's presence at the Frankfurt Book Fair includes 252 publishers and agents. The "Italy Space" organised by AIE, the Italian Industry Ministry and the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) brings together 134 publishers in over 500 square metres of exhibition space, with four regional areas - Lazio, Piedmont, Sardinia, and Veneto.