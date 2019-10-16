11 bn for environment in 3 yrs, Costa tells ANSA Forum

Rome, October 16 - The 2020 budget has earmarked 11 billion euros for the environment over three years, Environment Minister Sergio Costa told an ANSA Forum Wednesday. "For the first time, I believe, we have looked at the world of the environment in a different way", Costa said. "They have structured for the next three years 11 billion euros in green investments". Costa also called for creating environmental economic areas in Italy, and said talks would be started at the ministry to implement a plastics ban and "support at a social level the ecological transition".