Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2019 | 18:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bari
Emiliano probed in Puglia appointments case

Emiliano probed in Puglia appointments case

 
Rome
11 bn for environment in 3 yrs, Costa tells ANSA Forum

11 bn for environment in 3 yrs, Costa tells ANSA Forum

 
Rome
11 bn for environment in 3 yrs, Costa tells ANSA Forum

11 bn for environment in 3 yrs, Costa tells ANSA Forum

 
Venice
Veneto TAR rejects plea agst Vitruvian Man Louvre loan

Veneto TAR rejects plea agst Vitruvian Man Louvre loan

 
Milan
Soccer: AC Milan post 146-mn-euro loss

Soccer: AC Milan post 146-mn-euro loss

 
Rome
Men's cells die under stress, women's don't - Italian study

Men's cells die under stress, women's don't - Italian study

 
Rome
Anti-mafia activist among BBC's 100 inspirational women

Anti-mafia activist among BBC's 100 inspirational women

 
Milan
South American student raped outside Milan disco

South American student raped outside Milan disco

 
Rome
Conte, Qu call for action on FAO's World Food Day

Conte, Qu call for action on FAO's World Food Day

 
Trieste
Salvini briefly hospitalised with renal colic

Salvini briefly hospitalised with renal colic

 
Rome
Another Rome metro station closed due to escalator woe

Another Rome metro station closed due to escalator woe

 

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'anniversario
Fca festeggia i 25 anni impianto di Melfi: è tra i più innovativi al mondo

Fca festeggia i 25 anni impianto di Melfi: è tra i più innovativi al mondo

 
BrindisiPreso dalla Polizia
Brindisi, spacciava in casa cocaina e marijuana: in cella un 45enne

Brindisi, spacciava in casa cocaina e marijuana: in cella un 45enne

 
Tarantoun 36enne
Taranto, in casa 16kg di sigarette di contrabbando: arrestato

Taranto, in casa 16kg di sigarette di contrabbando: arrestato

 
Foggiail blitz
Mafia e droga a Foggia: 5 arresti, anche un agente della Polizia Locale

Mafia e droga a Foggia: 5 arresti, anche un agente della Polizia Locale

 
Leccein salento
Muore a 79 anni Marcello, fratello di Don Tonino Bello

Muore a 79 anni Marcello, fratello di Don Tonino Bello

 
BariA Bari
Canta in via Sparano per studiare in Puglia: l'odissea di un soprano russo

Canta in via Sparano per studiare in Puglia: l'odissea di un soprano russo

 
BatDanza
«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

 
Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

 

i più letti

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 17enne di Triggiano FT/VD

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

Venice

Veneto TAR rejects plea agst Vitruvian Man Louvre loan

Show at Paris museum can go ahead Oct 24-Dec 14

Veneto TAR rejects plea agst Vitruvian Man Louvre loan

Venice, October 16 - The Veneto regional administrative court (TAR) on Wednesday rejected an appeal from conservation and heritage group Italia Nostra against loaning Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man to the Louvre. The iconic drawing is held in Venice's Gallerie dell'Accademia. The TAR found the appeal "insufficiently founded" and said the Italian culture ministry was competent in the case. "The identity character" of the work "is not absolute and does not absolutely rule out loaning the work," the court said. It cited past loans of The Tempest by Giorgione, Visions of the Afterlife by Bosch, and Michelangelo's drawing "The Fall of Phaethon". The court said it was satisfied with measures to be taken to protect the work. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini welcomes the decision, saying it showed that "the ministry's action is legitimate". Vitruvian Man will be on show at the Paris museum from October 24 to December 14. It has been on show in Venice this spring and summer. Vitruvian man is probably the most famous work on human proportions, based on the works of the Roman architect Vitruvius. The drawing, whose full title is "The proportions of the human body according to Vitruvius", was made by Renaissance genius and polymath da Vinci around 1490. It is accompanied by notes based on the work of Vitruvius. The drawing, which is in ink on paper, depicts a man in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart and inscribed in a circle and square. The drawing and text are sometimes called the Canon of Proportions or, less often, Proportions of Man. It is kept in the Gabinetto dei disegni e stampe of the Gallerie dell'Accademia, in Venice. Like most works on paper, it is displayed to the public only occasionally, so it is not part of the normal exhibition of the museum. Vitruvius described the human figure as being the principal source of proportion among the classical orders of architecture. He determined that the ideal body should be eight heads high.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati