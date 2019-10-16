Men's cells die under stress, women's don't - Italian study

Rome, October 16 - Men's cells die under particular conditions of stress while women's cells resist and survive don't, according to a new study from Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS). The study, published in the Cell Death and Disease journal, was conducted by ISS researchers and scientists from the University of Bologna and the Rome-based National research Council (CNR). "In general," explained Paola Matarrese of the Iss, "male cells (XY) respond to stress with programmed death (apoptosis), a form of regulated cell death; while female cells (XX), in response to the same stress, activate survival mechanisms (autophagia) and stave off cell death".