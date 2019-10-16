Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2019 | 17:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Soccer: AC Milan post 146-mn-euro loss

Soccer: AC Milan post 146-mn-euro loss

 
Rome
Men's cells die under stress, women's don't - Italian study

Men's cells die under stress, women's don't - Italian study

 
Rome
Anti-mafia activist among BBC's 100 inspirational women

Anti-mafia activist among BBC's 100 inspirational women

 
Milan
South American student raped outside Milan disco

South American student raped outside Milan disco

 
Rome
Conte, Qu call for action on FAO's World Food Day

Conte, Qu call for action on FAO's World Food Day

 
Trieste
Salvini briefly hospitalised with renal colic

Salvini briefly hospitalised with renal colic

 
Rome
Another Rome metro station closed due to escalator woe

Another Rome metro station closed due to escalator woe

 
Rome
Industrial orders down 10% on yr Aug, turnover -2.2%

Industrial orders down 10% on yr Aug, turnover -2.2%

 
Rome
Over 50% of Italy business debt speculative - IMF

Over 50% of Italy business debt speculative - IMF

 
Siena
Youths swapped kiddy porn, hailed Hitler in chat room

Youths swapped kiddy porn, hailed Hitler in chat room

 
Rome
Two Italians convicted of brutal rape in London

Two Italians convicted of brutal rape in London

 

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoun 36enne
Taranto, in casa 16kg di sigarette di contrabbando: arrestato

Taranto, in casa 16kg di sigarette di contrabbando: arrestato

 
Foggiail blitz
Mafia e droga a Foggia: 5 arresti, anche un agente della Polizia Locale

Mafia e droga a Foggia: 5 arresti, anche un agente della Polizia Locale

 
Leccein salento
Muore a 79 anni Marcello, fratello di Don Tonino Bello

Muore a 79 anni Marcello, fratello di Don Tonino Bello

 
Brindisiin mattinata
Brindisi, 25 migranti sbarcano al porto: «Siamo curdi»

Brindisi, 25 migranti sbarcano al porto: «Siamo curdi»

 
BariA Bari
Canta in via Sparano per studiare in Puglia: l'odissea di un soprano russo

Canta in via Sparano per studiare in Puglia: l'odissea di un soprano russo

 
BatDanza
«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

 
Potenzain ospedale
Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica all'Ospedale

Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica al San Giovanni

 
Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

 

i più letti

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 17enne di Triggiano FT/VD

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

Rome

Conte, Qu call for action on FAO's World Food Day

Guterres, pope also address ceremony in Rome

Conte, Qu call for action on FAO's World Food Day

Rome, October 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu were among the keynote speakers who called for faster action to make healthy diets available to all worldwide on World Food Day Wednesday. At the global World Food Day ceremony today speakers called for bolder and faster action across sectors to make healthy and sustainable diets available and affordable for all. This year's World Food Day - with the theme "Our actions are our future. Healthy diets for a #ZeroHunger world" - takes place in the context of rising global hunger but also increasing overweight and obesity. FAO and its partners believe that affordable solutions to reduce all forms of malnutrition exist, but they require greater global commitment and action. "Collective action is the high road to tackling a global challenge such as hunger in the world," said Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in his keynote speech. The Prime Minister gave reassurance of Italy's support for a "vision of integrated agriculture that supports the planet and cultural identity", and stressed the need to understand development "as a genuine international collaboration, as politics in the noblest sense" to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Both Conte and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu welcomed an announcement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres of the convening of a UN Food Systems Summit in 2021 as part of the Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs. Conte proposed that Italy host the event, and was thanked by Qu for the offer. In a World Food Day video message Guterres called rising hunger "unacceptable" as the world wastes more than 1 billion tonnes of food every year. Pope Francis in a special message read out at the event, stressed that the "battle against hunger and malnutrition will not end as long as the logic of the market prevails and profit is sought at any cost". The pontiff urged for a cultivation of lifestyles inspired by gratitude, moderation and solidarity, and the need to promote economic institutions and social initiatives that support the poor. "We must come to realize that we are accumulating and wasting is the bread of the poor," Pope Francis added. In his opening remarks, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu warned how "hunger and malnutrition will be major barriers to achieving the SDGs by 2030 if we do not act now!" The FAO chief stressed the importance of collaboration and the role everyone needs to play - from governments, food companies, the public sector, research institutions to consumers - to make progress towards enabling healthy diets for all, and to halt and hopefully reverse the current trend of rising hunger, overweight and obesity. "We need strong political will and commitment. We need to invest in nutrition and for nutrition. We need to walk hand-in-hand and build healthy and sustainable food systems," added the FAO Director-General. The FAO chief announced the UN agency's biennial theme for 2020-2021 - Promoting healthy diets and preventing all forms of malnutrition - and reaffirmed FAO's commitment to the global goal of ending hunger and malnutrition in all its forms by 2030.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati