Salvini briefly hospitalised with renal colic

Trieste, October 16 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini was briefly hospitalised for a renal colic Wednesday. Salvini had been on his way to Trieste for the funeral of two Italian police officers shot by a Dominican man last week. He was forced to call off his visit and was taken to a hospital at Monfalcone where he was quickly treated. A League statement said "Salvini is enormously sorry not to have been able to take part in the ceremony for Pierluigi and Matteo, and confirms his appointments for today and tomorrow in Umbria", where regional elections are upcoming. Salvini is now back in opposition after a bid to force a snap election failed in August. His League is Italy's most popular party, polling at around 33%. He pulled the plug on the 14-month 5-Star (M5S)-League government in mid-August citing alleged obstructionism by his government partners in the M5S. To his dismay, the M5S then teamed up with their long-term foes in the centre-left DEmocratic Party (PD) to form the current government.