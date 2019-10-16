Another Rome metro station closed due to escalator woe

Rome, October 16 - Another Rome metro station was closed Wednesday due to problems with escalator, local sources said. Three stops on the A line were closed for many months recently, until two recently reopened. The Repubblica station was closed for 246 days after an escalator broke down with CSKA Moscow soccer fans on it. The Spagna and Barberini stations also closed due to escalator problems. Barberini is still closed. On Wednesday it was the turn of the Furio Camillo stop, also on the A line. Workers got to work repairing it as soon as possible and it reopened after about two hours.