Industrial orders down 10% on yr Aug, turnover -2.2%

Rome, October 16 - Italian industrial orders were down 10% in the year to August while turnover was 2.2% down, ISTAT said Wednesday. These were gross figures. In order to find a worse result you have to go back to December 2018, when the fall was 10.8%. This figure reaches a drop of 16.3% for foreign orders. That is the worst result in 10 years, since October 2009. It is due to "the progress of orders coming from the foreign market", ISTAT said. At a sectorial level, the stats agency added, it is due largely to the segment of 'other means of transport'. The Italian economy has been emerging from a triple-dip recession. But there have been recent signs that it may be falling back into recession. The government is aiming to boost the economy with its 2020 budget. The bill features tax cuts and a boost in investments for a 'green new deal'.