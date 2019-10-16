Youths swapped kiddy porn, hailed Hitler in chat room

Siena, October 16 - A large group of boys calling themselves The Shoah Party exchanged child pornography and hailed Hitler, Mussolini and ISIS in an Internet chat room, police said Wednesday. They also posted phrases against migrants and Jews. The youths are aged between 15 and 19, police said. Some 25 of them have been placed under investigation in a probe that started in Siena and is being coordinated by minors' prosecutors in Florence. The boys swapped videos and messages on WhatsApp, police said. Raids were launched Tuesday in Tuscany, Piedmont, Lazio, Campania and Calabria. A few 13-year-olds are also said to be involved but they are to young to be prosecuted, judicial sources said. The WhatsApp group was allegedly created and fed by a group of youths, some underage, in Rivoli in Piedmont.