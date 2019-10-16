Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2019 | 15:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Trieste
Salvini briefly hospitalised with renal colic

Salvini briefly hospitalised with renal colic

 
Rome
Another Rome metro station closed due to escalator woe

Another Rome metro station closed due to escalator woe

 
Rome
Industrial orders down 10% on yr Aug, turnover -2.2%

Industrial orders down 10% on yr Aug, turnover -2.2%

 
Rome
Over 50% of Italy business debt speculative - IMF

Over 50% of Italy business debt speculative - IMF

 
Siena
Youths swapped kiddy porn, hailed Hitler in chat room

Youths swapped kiddy porn, hailed Hitler in chat room

 
Rome
Two Italians convicted of brutal rape in London

Two Italians convicted of brutal rape in London

 
Rome
Inflation down to 0.3% in Sept - ISTAT

Inflation down to 0.3% in Sept - ISTAT

 
Brussels
Over 27% at risk of poverty, social exclusion in Italy

Over 27% at risk of poverty, social exclusion in Italy

 
Genoa
Tafida's mum has 'regained hope' after move Italy

Tafida's mum has 'regained hope' after move Italy

 
Vatican City
Pope blasts 'cruelty' of hunger in World Food Day message

Pope blasts 'cruelty' of hunger in World Food Day message

 
Rome
Italy first in EU for nitrogen dioxide-linked deaths, report

Italy first in EU for nitrogen dioxide-linked deaths, report

 

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoTaranto
ArcelorMittal, ex ad Jehl: «Nel 2019 investiti 200mln di euro per l'ambiente»

ArcelorMittal, ex ad Jehl: «Nel 2019 investiti 200mln di euro per l'ambiente»

 
Foggiail blitz
Mafia e droga a Foggia: 5 arresti, anche un agente della Polizia Locale

Mafia e droga a Foggia: 5 arresti, anche un agente della Polizia Locale

 
Leccein salento
Muore a 79 anni Marcello, fratello di Don Tonino Bello

Muore a 79 anni Marcello, fratello di Don Tonino Bello

 
Brindisiin mattinata
Brindisi, 25 migranti sbarcano al porto: «Siamo curdi»

Brindisi, 25 migranti sbarcano al porto: «Siamo curdi»

 
BariA Bari
Canta in via Sparano per studiare in Puglia: l'odissea di un soprano russo

Canta in via Sparano per studiare in Puglia: l'odissea di un soprano russo

 
BatDanza
«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

 
Potenzain ospedale
Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica all'Ospedale

Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica al San Giovanni

 
Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

 

i più letti

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 17enne di Triggiano FT/VD

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Siena

Youths swapped kiddy porn, hailed Hitler in chat room

'The Shoah Party' slurred migrants, Jews

Youths swapped kiddy porn, hailed Hitler in chat room

Siena, October 16 - A large group of boys calling themselves The Shoah Party exchanged child pornography and hailed Hitler, Mussolini and ISIS in an Internet chat room, police said Wednesday. They also posted phrases against migrants and Jews. The youths are aged between 15 and 19, police said. Some 25 of them have been placed under investigation in a probe that started in Siena and is being coordinated by minors' prosecutors in Florence. The boys swapped videos and messages on WhatsApp, police said. Raids were launched Tuesday in Tuscany, Piedmont, Lazio, Campania and Calabria. A few 13-year-olds are also said to be involved but they are to young to be prosecuted, judicial sources said. The WhatsApp group was allegedly created and fed by a group of youths, some underage, in Rivoli in Piedmont.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati