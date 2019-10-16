Inflation down to 0.3% in Sept - ISTAT

Rome, October 16 - Italy's annual inflation rate dropped to just 0.3% in September, ISTAT said on Wednesday. In its initial estimate, the national statistics agency had put the figure at 0.4%, the same level as the previous three months. ISTAT added that its consumer-price index was down 0.6% in month-on-month terms. ISTAT said that its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was up 0.4%, half the figure of 0.8% it gave in its initial estimate.