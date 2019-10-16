Over 27% at risk of poverty, social exclusion in Italy

Brussels, October 16 - Eurostat said Wednesday that 27.3% of the Italian population were was at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2018. The EU's statistics office said this was up from 25.5% in 2008. Italy was one of seven EU member States where over a quarter of the population were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. The others were Bulgaria (32.8%), Romania (32.5%), Greece (31.8%), Latvia (28.4%), Lithuania (28.3%) and Spain (26.1%).