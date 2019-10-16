Tafida's mum has 'regained hope' after move Italy

Genoa, October 16 - The mother of Tafida Raqeeb said Wednesday that she has regained hope after the seriously ill British girl was transferred to Genoa's Gaslini Children's Hospital. The girl arrived in Italy on Tuesday after the family won an appeal against the Royal London Hospital pulling the plug on her. "The main difference between the British and Italian health systems is that as soon as Tafida was hospitalised in England, the doctors kept saying she won't make it," said the girl's mother, Shelina Begum. "Here at the Gaslini, on the other hand, I have found hope". A lawyer for the VITA right-to-life legal group that has assisted the family in Italian judicial issues made a fresh appeal to the government for Tafida Raqeeb to be granted Italian citizenship, a move the said would help them face the costs of having to stay in Italy. Doctors in London said the girl was no longer aware of anything and had no prospect of recovery.