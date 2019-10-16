Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2019 | 14:18

Rome
Inflation down to 0.3% in Sept - ISTAT

Brussels
Over 27% at risk of poverty, social exclusion in Italy

Genoa
Tafida's mum has 'regained hope' after move Italy

Vatican City
Pope blasts 'cruelty' of hunger in World Food Day message

Rome
Italy first in EU for nitrogen dioxide-linked deaths, report

Rome
29 injured, 9 seriously, after bus crashes into tree in Rome

Rome
'Super-ticket' scrapped in budget bill, Speranza

Milan
Six injured in Milan crash between car, bus

Rome
Passengers wounded after bus crashes into tree in Rome

Rome
Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

Rome
Cabinet approves 30-bn-euro budget, pending final agreement

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'episodio nel 2018
Foggia, ignoti rubarono 20mila euro in casa di avvocato, legandolo al letto: arrestata domestica

Brindisiin mattinata
Brindisi, 25 migranti sbarcano al porto: «Siamo curdi»

BariA Bari
Canta in via Sparano per studiare in Puglia: l'odissea di un soprano russo

BatDanza
«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

Lecceera in ospedale
Gallipoli, morte sospetta di una prof 78enne: 24 indagati

Potenzain ospedale
Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica all'Ospedale

Tarantonel Tarantino
Manduria, anziano pestato a more: Cassazione respinge ricorso dei due «bulli»

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Genoa

Gravely ill British girl, 5, being treated at Gaslini hospital

Genoa, October 16 - The mother of Tafida Raqeeb said Wednesday that she has regained hope after the seriously ill British girl was transferred to Genoa's Gaslini Children's Hospital. The girl arrived in Italy on Tuesday after the family won an appeal against the Royal London Hospital pulling the plug on her. "The main difference between the British and Italian health systems is that as soon as Tafida was hospitalised in England, the doctors kept saying she won't make it," said the girl's mother, Shelina Begum. "Here at the Gaslini, on the other hand, I have found hope". A lawyer for the VITA right-to-life legal group that has assisted the family in Italian judicial issues made a fresh appeal to the government for Tafida Raqeeb to be granted Italian citizenship, a move the said would help them face the costs of having to stay in Italy. Doctors in London said the girl was no longer aware of anything and had no prospect of recovery.

