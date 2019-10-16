Pope blasts 'cruelty' of hunger in World Food Day message

Vatican City, October 16 - Pope Francis on Wednesday lamented the fact that hundreds of millions of people are hungry even though there is enough for everyone in his message for World Food Day. "It is a cruel, unjust and paradoxical reality that, today, there is food for everyone and yet not everyone has access to it, and that in some areas of the world food is wasted, discarded and consumed in excess, or destined for other purposes than nutrition," read the message to the Director General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). "To escape from this spiral, we need to promote economic institutions and social initiatives which can give the poor regular access to basic resources. "The battle against hunger and malnutrition will not end as long as the logic of the market prevails and profit is sought at any cost, with the result that food is relegated to a mere commercial product subject to financial speculation and with little regard for its cultural, social and indeed symbolic importance".