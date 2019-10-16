29 injured, 9 seriously, after bus crashes into tree in Rome

Rome, October 16 - The emergency services have taken 29 injured people to hospital after a public-transport bus hit a tree in Rome on Wednesday, sources said. Nine of the people are seriously injured, according to the sources. Another five or six are being treated at the scene of the accident. The crash took place during rush hour, at 9 AM, on Via Cassia, at a crossroads with Via Oriolo. The area was closed to traffic after the accident. Local police are investigating the cause of the crash.