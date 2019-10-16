Italy first in EU for nitrogen dioxide-linked deaths, report

Rome, October 16 - Italy ranks first in the European Union for the number of premature deaths caused by nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and is among the group of countries systematically exceeding the legal limit for major air pollutants, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said in its annual report on air quality out on Wednesday. According to the analysis based on surveys carried out in 2016, Italy has the highest percentage of premature deaths in the EU for nitrogen dioxide and ozone pollution and the second for fine particulate matter.