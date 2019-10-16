Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2019 | 12:49

Vatican City
Pope blasts 'cruelty' of hunger in World Food Day message

Rome
Italy first in EU for nitrogen dioxide-linked deaths, report

Rome
29 injured, 9 seriously, after bus crashes into tree in Rome

Rome
'Super-ticket' scrapped in budget bill, Speranza

Milan
Six injured in Milan crash between car, bus

Rome
Passengers wounded after bus crashes into tree in Rome

Rome
Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

Rome
Cabinet approves 30-bn-euro budget, pending final agreement

Rome
Social Book Day celebrates beauty of reading

Rome
Atlantia, FS say go forward on Alitalia plan

Genoa
Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

Brindisiin mattinata
Brindisi, 25 migranti sbarcano al porto: «Siamo curdi»

BariA Bari
Canta in via Sparano per studiare in Puglia: l'odissea di un soprano russo

BatDanza
«Libero Corpo»: a Bisceglie Regione Puglia finanzia corso di formazione per danzatori professionisti

Lecceera in ospedale
Gallipoli, morte sospetta di una prof 78enne: 24 indagati

Potenzain ospedale
Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica all'Ospedale

Tarantonel Tarantino
Manduria, anziano pestato a more: Cassazione respinge ricorso dei due «bulli»

FoggiaLa decisione
Manfredonia, comune affidato a gestione straordinaria

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Rome

Italy first in EU for nitrogen dioxide-linked deaths, report

Finding from European Environment Agency study on air quality

Rome, October 16 - Italy ranks first in the European Union for the number of premature deaths caused by nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and is among the group of countries systematically exceeding the legal limit for major air pollutants, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said in its annual report on air quality out on Wednesday. According to the analysis based on surveys carried out in 2016, Italy has the highest percentage of premature deaths in the EU for nitrogen dioxide and ozone pollution and the second for fine particulate matter.

