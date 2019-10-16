Six injured in Milan crash between car, bus

Milan, October 16 - Six people were injured in an accident between a car and a public transport bus in Milan shortly before 8 AM on Wednesday. The injured include the car's five passengers and the driver of the bus, which had no passengers on board at the time of the crash. One of those injured, a 42-year-old woman, is being treated at the Policlinico hospital and is reportedly in serious condition. Another 42-year-old passenger and her two children, aged five and six, were taken to the San Carlo hospital but were not seriously injured.