'Super-ticket' scrapped in budget bill, Speranza

Rome, October 16 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Wednesday told Radio Capital that the so-called 'super-ticket' - an additional cost for visits to medical specialist in public healthcare facilities - will be scrapped as of next September as part of the government's 2020 budget bill. "As of September 2020, the super-ticket will be finally abolished", said Speranza. "The super-ticket is a 10-euro tax that exists in nearly all regions and we have taken the responsibility of scrapping it - as of September it won't exist anymore". Abolishing the super-ticket "will cost 550 million and it is a social fact that will have an impact on people's lives", concluded the minister.