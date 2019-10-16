Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

Passengers wounded after bus crashes into tree in Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
16 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 16 - Roberto Mancini's Italy equalled the record of nine consecutive wins set by great coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1938-39 by thrashing Liechtenstein 5-0 away in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. Andrea Belotti scored a double and Federico Bernardeschi, Alessio Romagnoli and Stephan El Shaarawy were also in target. The Azzurri had already qualified for next year's tournament with Saturday's 2-0 win over Greece in Rome. Pozzo led Italy to victory at the 1934 and 1938 World Cups and to the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su