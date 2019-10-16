Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2019 | 11:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Passengers wounded after bus crashes into tree in Rome

Passengers wounded after bus crashes into tree in Rome

 
Rome
Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

 
Rome
Cabinet approves 30-bn-euro budget, pending final agreement

Cabinet approves 30-bn-euro budget, pending final agreement

 
Rome
Social Book Day celebrates beauty of reading

Social Book Day celebrates beauty of reading

 
Rome
Atlantia, FS say go forward on Alitalia plan

Atlantia, FS say go forward on Alitalia plan

 
Genoa
Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

 
Rome
27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

 
Genoa
Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

 
Rome
27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

 
Rome
Stopping arms to Turkey 'dutiful act' - Conte

Stopping arms to Turkey 'dutiful act' - Conte

 
Rome
Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

 

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzaal «San Giovanni»
Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica all'Ospedale

Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica all'Ospedale

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Manduria, anziano pestato a more: Cassazione respinge ricorso dei due «bulli»

Manduria, anziano pestato a morte: Cassazione respinge ricorso dei due «bulli»

 
Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, spaccia cocaina sul lungomare: 28enne arrestato

Bisceglie, spaccia cocaina sul lungomare: 28enne arrestato

 
Barinel Barese
Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

Casamassima, rapina, furti d'auto ed estorsioni al centro commerciale: 51enne in carcere

 
FoggiaLa decisione
Manfredonia, comune affidato a gestione straordinaria

Manfredonia, comune affidato a gestione straordinaria

 
Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

 
Leccenel Leccese
Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

 

i più letti

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 17enne di Triggiano FT/VD

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

La favola di Pasquale, da Mola a New York per aprire un megastore di caramelle

Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Vitamina D, boom di fiale che costano il quadruplo: la Puglia spreca 9 milioni

Rome

Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

Azzurri notch ninth consecutive win by beating Liechtenstein 5-0

Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

Rome, October 16 - Roberto Mancini's Italy equalled the record of nine consecutive wins set by great coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1938-39 by thrashing Liechtenstein 5-0 away in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. Andrea Belotti scored a double and Federico Bernardeschi, Alessio Romagnoli and Stephan El Shaarawy were also in target. The Azzurri had already qualified for next year's tournament with Saturday's 2-0 win over Greece in Rome. Pozzo led Italy to victory at the 1934 and 1938 World Cups and to the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati