Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

Rome, October 16 - Roberto Mancini's Italy equalled the record of nine consecutive wins set by great coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1938-39 by thrashing Liechtenstein 5-0 away in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. Andrea Belotti scored a double and Federico Bernardeschi, Alessio Romagnoli and Stephan El Shaarawy were also in target. The Azzurri had already qualified for next year's tournament with Saturday's 2-0 win over Greece in Rome. Pozzo led Italy to victory at the 1934 and 1938 World Cups and to the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics.