Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2019 | 11:12

Rome
Passengers wounded after bus crashes into tree in Rome

Rome
Soccer: Mancini's Italy equals Pozzo victory record

Rome
Cabinet approves 30-bn-euro budget, pending final agreement

Rome
Social Book Day celebrates beauty of reading

Rome
Atlantia, FS say go forward on Alitalia plan

Genoa
Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

Rome
27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

Genoa
Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

Rome
27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

Rome
Stopping arms to Turkey 'dutiful act' - Conte

Rome
Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Sabbione, il Bari ha un bomber «di scorta», già tre reti per lui

Barinel Barese
Corato, rapinarono negozio in centro: arrestati padre e figlio

Potenzaal «San Giovanni»
Lagonegro, parto naturale dopo un cesareo: la tecnica all'Ospedale

Tarantonel Tarantino
Manduria, anziano pestato a more: Cassazione respinge ricorso dei due «bulli»

Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, spaccia cocaina sul lungomare: 28enne arrestato

FoggiaLa decisione
Manfredonia, comune affidato a gestione straordinaria

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Leccenel Leccese
Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

Rome

Cabinet approves 30-bn-euro budget, pending final agreement

Gualtieri says 'expansive' budget averts VAT hike

Rome, October 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet approved its 2020 budget bill featuring around 30 billion euros in new measures in a marathon six-hour meeting overnight, although the package was given the OK pending an agreement within the executive over some aspects of it. The package averts a hike in value-added tax that was set to kick in next year and sets aside around three billion euros to cutting the labour-tax wedge. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri described the budget as "expansive". "It avoids the VAT increase and implements various points from the government programme," he said. Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said the cuts to the tax wedge would give workers around 500 euros more income per year net on average. The bill includes several measures designed to combat tax evasion. There will be tax breaks for people who make payments via cards or in other digital traceable ways, rather than by cash. The limit in payments that can be made by cash will gradually be brought down from 3,000 euros to 1,000 euros by 2022.

