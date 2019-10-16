Passengers wounded after bus crashes into tree in Rome

Rome, October 16 - A reported 14 people were injured after the bus they were travelling on crashed into a tree Wednesday morning in Rome. The injured passengers are being treated in hospital. Five of them, who were sitting at the front of the bus, were seriously injured and admitted to hospital as code-red cases but they are not in life-threatening condition, sources said. The crash took place during rush hour, at 9 AM, on Via Cassia, at a crossroads with Via Oriolo. The area was closed to traffic after the accident. Local police are investigating the cause of the crash.