27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

Rome, October 15 - Italia Viva leader Matteo Renzi said in a TV head-to-head with League leader Matteo Salvini Tuesday that "you've been doing politics for 27 years, you haven't brought home anything, Salvini. Only (advertising) spots. Yours is a spot politics". The former premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader was debating anti-migrant Euroskeptic leader Salvini on the Porta a Porta TV show. Salvini accused Renzi of finding the current government like a "mushroom". He also said the former PD leader was "a genius" who had not been "understood by the Italians". Renzi accused Salvini of whipping up a "climate of fear" against new taxes, which would not be levied.