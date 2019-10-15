Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019 | 21:09

Rome
Social Book Day celebrates beauty of reading

Rome
Atlantia, FS say go forward on Alitalia plan

Genoa
Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

Rome
27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

Genoa
Tafida flight touches down in Genoa

Rome
27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

Rome
Stopping arms to Turkey 'dutiful act' - Conte

Rome
Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

Rome
Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

Genoa
Genoa-Rome train disruption due to branches on line

Nuoro
Man, 30, arrested for hitting boy, 17, in head with bottle

Lega pro
Metamorfosi Bari: una rinascita sotto il segno di Vivarini

Tarantonel tarantino
Castellaneta, infermiere aggredito fuori da ospedale da familiare di un paziente

Barisanità
Bari, inaugurata nuova risonanza magnetica all'ospedale San Paolo

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Leccenel Leccese
Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, polizia sequestra terreno con 30 piante di marijuana

Batl'iniziativa
«Barletta non è una città accessibile»: il flash mob 'La rivolta delle carrozzine'

PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Genoa, October 15 - A plane carrying a seriously brain-damaged British girl, Tafida Raqeeb, touched down in Genoa Tuesday ahead of her transfer to the northwestern Italian city's Gaslini Children's Hospital after the family won an appeal against pulling the plug at the Royal London Hospital. Five-year-old Tafida is to get treatment at the Galsini after the British high court upheld an appeal from her parents on October 3. Doctors at the Royal London Hospital said Tafida Raqeeb had no hope of recovering from a brain injury and her life support should be stopped. But a judge at the Royal Courts of Justice upheld an appeal from her parents who said Genoa's Gaslini Hospital was prepared to continue treating her by performing a tracheotomy. Tafida is in a state of minimal consciousness and is not in pain. The court ruling was described as "sensational" by the Mail online after a string of contrary rulings in similar cases. The parents, 39-year-old immigration lawyer Shelina Begum and 45-year-old building consultant Mohammed Raqeeb, had invoked their religious beliefs saying that Islam was contrary to pulling the plug on terminal patients. Judge Alistair MacDonald did not rule on the religious aspect of the case but ruled against the London hospital's contention that withdrawing her life support was in the girl's best interests. Doctors in London said she was no longer aware of anything and had no prospect of recovery. The mother rejoiced saying "Tafida is not dying, is not suffering, she is stable and needs time; and now she is aware of my presence". Before the possible move to the Gaslini, however, it remains to be seen whether the Royal London Hospital decides to appeal the verdict.

