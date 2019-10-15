Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019 | 19:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

27 yrs of 'spot' politics, zero results- Renzi-Salvini

 
Rome
Stopping arms to Turkey 'dutiful act' - Conte

Stopping arms to Turkey 'dutiful act' - Conte

 
Rome
Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

 
Rome
Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

 
Genoa
Genoa-Rome train disruption due to branches on line

Genoa-Rome train disruption due to branches on line

 
Nuoro
Man, 30, arrested for hitting boy, 17, in head with bottle

Man, 30, arrested for hitting boy, 17, in head with bottle

 
Rome
Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

 
Washington
IMF sees flat growth for Italy, calls for debt action

IMF sees flat growth for Italy, calls for debt action

 
Rome
Ban smoking on beach, in parks - bioethics panel

Ban smoking on beach, in parks - bioethics panel

 
Montecatini Terme
Students film rat in school kitchen

Students film rat in school kitchen

 
Rome
Whirlpool says Naples production to stop Nov 1

Whirlpool says Naples production to stop Nov 1

 

Il Biancorosso

Lega pro
Metamorfosi Bari: una rinascita sotto il segno di Vivarini

Metamorfosi Bari: una rinascita sotto il segno di Vivarini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel tarantino
Castellaneta, infermiere aggredito fuori da ospedale da familiare di un paziente

Castellaneta, infermiere aggredito fuori da ospedale da familiare di un paziente

 
Barisanità
Bari, inaugurata nuova risonanza magnetica all'ospedale San Paolo

Bari, inaugurata nuova risonanza magnetica all'ospedale San Paolo

 
Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

 
Leccenel Leccese
Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, polizia sequestra terreno con 30 piante di marijuana

San Severo, polizia sequestra terreno con 30 piante di marijuana

 
Batl'iniziativa
«Barletta non è una città accessibile»: il flash mob 'La rivolta delle carrozzine'

«Barletta non è una città accessibile»: il flash mob 'La rivolta delle carrozzine'

 
PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

 

i più letti

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 17enne di Triggiano FT/VD

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Fuga da Putignano: via 1650 residenti

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Acquaviva, alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio Il rapper: io sono fedele

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Rome

Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

In Maltese SAR waters, abt 32 miles from Lampedusa

Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

Rome, October 15 - Italian motor launches on Tuesday rescued some 290 migrants aboard a struggling boat about 32 nautical miles from Lampedusa, in Maltese search and rescue (SAR) waters. The launches, operated by the Coast Guard and the finance guard, are now awaiting a place of safety to land the migrants at.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati