Italian motor launches rescue 290 migrants

Rome
15 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 15 - Italian motor launches on Tuesday rescued some 290 migrants aboard a struggling boat about 32 nautical miles from Lampedusa, in Maltese search and rescue (SAR) waters. The launches, operated by the Coast Guard and the finance guard, are now awaiting a place of safety to land the migrants at.
