IMF sees flat growth for Italy, calls for debt action

Washington, October 15 - The IMF said Thursday that it has revised down its growth forecasts for Italy and sees the country's GDP remaining flat this year. The Fund has predicted growth of 0.1% in 2019 in its July forecasts. It said it expects the Italian economy to growth 0.5% in 2020, down 0.3 of a percentage point on its July forecast. The IMF said it was "essential" for Italy to take "credible" action to bring its high public debt down. It forecast that Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio will go from 132.2% in 2018 to 133.2% this year, 133.7% in 2020 and 134% in 2024.