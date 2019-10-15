Ban smoking on beach, in parks - bioethics panel

Rome, October 15 - The national bio-ethics committee (CNB) on Tuesday passed a motion against tobacco addiction calling for smoking bans to be extended to opens spaces like beaches and parks. "In order to avert serious damage caused to the population by passive smoking," the CNB motion said, "we should extend smoking bans to external places, where you also find children and pregnant women". Among the places where the new bans should be introduced, the panel said, are "public gardens, places of open-air shows, equipped beaches, stadiums, sports fields, and open-air restaurants".