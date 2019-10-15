Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

Rome, October 15 - Ilaria Cucchi, the sister of a Rome draughtsman allegedly beaten to death by Carabinieri after being picked up on a minor drugs rap 10 years ago, told an ANSA Forum Tuesday that she expected the Carabinieri defendants to show "respect" for her brother Stefano and their own "honest" colleagues. "What must I ask of the Carabinieri on trial?" she asked. "Nothing. Just respect for Stefano and for all their honest colleagues who every day carry out an honest job and must not be linked with people of that kind". Ilaria Cucchi told the ANSA Forum that cover-ups and laying false trails in the probe into her brother's death had started "immediately". "The false trails, that cost so much to our family, started immediately after Gonnella and Manconi gave the news of his death with their first communique, which was relaunched by ANSA," she said. She went on: "I'd like Stefano to be remembered as a symbol, for everyone to remember Stefano Cucchi. "The last people die of indifference, to give a voice and hope to those who have no instruments to fight the battles that are needed. "To give a voice to the last ones, that's how I'd like my brother to be remembered."