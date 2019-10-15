EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

Brussels, October 15 - The European Commission "confirms that it received yesterday evening a request to coordinate the disembarkation of the persons on board the Ocean Viking," an EC spokesperson said Tuesday. The migrant rescue NGO ship, run by SOS Mediterranée and Doctors without Borders, has 176 migrants aboard and is currently heading for Taranto where landing has been authorised. It had previously spent several days between Malta and Lampedusa. The spokesperson did not specify who made the request. "(Coordination) is what we are doing," he said. "The Commission has already had constructive contact with some member Countries and this will continue until we find a place for everyone on board". The Ocean Viking is expected to land its 176 migrants at Taranto, at the heel of the Italian boot, later today. "Taranto has become the new Lampedusa," said the anti-migrant League party. A delegation of League MPs will go to the Puglia port city on Wednesday. The far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party said "Taranto is already a city of social tensions" which would allegedly be exacerbated by the arrival of the migrants. Pro-migrant groups will stage a welcome sit-in in Taranto Wednesday. "It is now the fourth time since the Ocean Viking started operations that we are waiting to be assigned a Place of Safety to disembark rescued people. EU governments have failed so far to set up a predictable disembarkation mechanism in accordance with maritime law. Ad hoc agreements cannot be the solution. We call upon governments to put an end to this unacceptable situation," said Sophie Beau, co-founder and vice-president of SOS Mediterranée.