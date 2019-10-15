Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019 | 16:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

 
Washington
IMF sees flat growth for Italy, calls for debt action

IMF sees flat growth for Italy, calls for debt action

 
Rome
Ban smoking on beach, in parks - bioethics panel

Ban smoking on beach, in parks - bioethics panel

 
Montecatini Terme
Students film rat in school kitchen

Students film rat in school kitchen

 
Rome
Whirlpool says Naples production to stop Nov 1

Whirlpool says Naples production to stop Nov 1

 
Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

 
Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

 
Vatican City
Never fall into hypocrisy says pope

Never fall into hypocrisy says pope

 
Milan
Syria: suspend arms to Turkey immediately says Gino Strada

Syria: suspend arms to Turkey immediately says Gino Strada

 
Genoa
Soccer: Samp need to regain self-belief says Ranieri

Soccer: Samp need to regain self-belief says Ranieri

 
Vatican City
Vatican: New chief of gendarmerie named

Vatican: New chief of gendarmerie named

 

Il Biancorosso

Lega pro
Metamorfosi Bari: una rinascita sotto il segno di Vivarini

Metamorfosi Bari: una rinascita sotto il segno di Vivarini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

 
Barila misura
Il questore: «Niente cellulari per Lestingi, patron di 'Meraviglioso Natale'»

Il questore: «Niente cellulari per Lestingi, patron di 'Meraviglioso Natale'»

 
Leccenel Leccese
Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, polizia sequestra terreno con 30 piante di marijuana

San Severo, polizia sequestra terreno con 30 piante di marijuana

 
Tarantola decisione
Tribunale Taranto, marinaio morto per amianto: 200mila euro di risarcimento agli eredi

Tribunale Taranto, marinaio morto per amianto: 200mila euro di risarcimento agli eredi

 
Batl'iniziativa
«Barletta non è una città accessibile»: il flash mob 'La rivolta delle carrozzine'

«Barletta non è una città accessibile»: il flash mob 'La rivolta delle carrozzine'

 
PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

 

i più letti

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 17enne di Triggiano FT/VD

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Acquaviva, alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio Il rapper: io sono fedele

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Polignano, lasciarono morire di stenti una 32enne: indagati genitori e fratello

Polignano, lasciarono morire di stenti una 32enne: indagati genitori e fratello

Vatican City

Never fall into hypocrisy says pope

'Christian who doesn't accuse self isn't good Christian'

Never fall into hypocrisy says pope

Vatican City, October 15 - Pope Francis said in his homily at Casa Santa Marta Tuesday that Christians should never fall into hypocrisy, which was "the language of the Devil". "A Christian who doesn't know how accuse himself is not a good Christian," the pope told the morning Mass in the Vatican hostel where he lives. Pope said Christians "should learn to point the finger at yourself, to be freed of hypocrisy." Reflecting on the reading at the daily Mass, Francis says that hypocrisy kills, and that learning to accuse ourselves and to open up to the Lord can cure us of it. In his homily at Mass on Tuesday, Pope Francis says that Jesus does not tolerate hypocrisy. "We must be cured of hypocrisy," he said, "and the medicine is knowing how to point the finger at ourselves before God", since whoever is unable to do so is "not a good Christian". In the Gospel reading, Jesus is invited to lunch by a Pharisee and is highly criticised by the master of the house because he does not perform ritual ablution before sitting at the table to eat. Pope Francis explains that this behavior is not tolerated and is hypocritical because the Pharisees invited Jesus to lunch "to judge him, not to befriend him". This is exactly what hypocrisy is, he says, "appearing one way but acting in another". Jesus often calls hypocritical Pharisees "whitened sepulchers". This is not an insult, says the Pope, "it is the truth". He goes on to explain that "a hypocritical attitude stems from the great liar, the devil". The Pope says the devil is the "great hypocrite", adding that all other hypocrites are his "heirs". Jesus, continues the Pope, likes to "unmask" hypocrites who use the devil's language, as he knows that this is the attitude that will lead to his death. Pope Francis goes on to say that anyone who may think "this form of hypocrisy does not exist" is mistaken. Though it is not "normal", he says, it is "common" to "appear in one way but be another". An example of this, says the Pope, is in the fight for power. Jealousy makes you act in a certain way, with poison within, poison to kill, he says, because hypocrisy "always kills". The cure for this hypocrisy, continues the Pope, is in learning to "point the finger at ourselves. We must open up before God and release what we have inside us. This spiritual exercise, he says, is not common, "but we must try to do it". We must see the hypocrisy and evil that we have in our heart, because the devil does sow evil. But whoever is unable to point the finger at themselves, is "not a good Christian", he says. Concluding his homily, Pope Francis recalls Peter's prayer in which he tells the Lord "Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, O Lord", reminding the faithful of the importance of acknowledging our wrongs.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati