Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019 | 16:04

Rome
Washington
Rome
Montecatini Terme
Rome
Brussels
Brussels
Vatican City
Milan
Genoa
Vatican City
Lega pro
Materamorirono in 2
Brindisinel Brindisino
Barila misura
Leccenel Leccese
Foggianel foggiano
Tarantola decisione
Batl'iniziativa
PotenzaI dati
Brussels

EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

League, pro-migrant groups to stage demos in Taranto for 176

EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

Brussels, October 15 - The European Commission "confirms that it received yesterday evening a request to coordinate the disembarkation of the persons on board the Ocean Viking," an EC spokesperson said Tuesday. The migrant rescue NGO ship, run by SOS Mediterranée and Doctors without Borders, has 176 migrants aboard and is currently heading for Taranto where landing has been authorised. It had previously spent several days between Malta and Lampedusa. The spokesperson did not specify who made the request. "(Coordination) is what we are doing," he said. "The Commission has already had constructive contact with some member Countries and this will continue until we find a place for everyone on board". The Ocean Viking is expected to land its 176 migrants at Taranto, at the heel of the Italian boot, later today. "Taranto has become the new Lampedusa," said the anti-migrant League party. A delegation of League MPs will go to the Puglia port city on Wednesday. The far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party said "Taranto is already a city of social tensions" which would allegedly be exacerbated by the arrival of the migrants. Pro-migrant groups will stage a welcome sit-in in Taranto Wednesday.

