Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019 | 16:05

Rome
Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

Washington
IMF sees flat growth for Italy, calls for debt action

Rome
Ban smoking on beach, in parks - bioethics panel

Montecatini Terme
Students film rat in school kitchen

Rome
Whirlpool says Naples production to stop Nov 1

Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

Vatican City
Never fall into hypocrisy says pope

Milan
Syria: suspend arms to Turkey immediately says Gino Strada

Genoa
Soccer: Samp need to regain self-belief says Ranieri

Vatican City
Vatican: New chief of gendarmerie named

Lega pro
Metamorfosi Bari: una rinascita sotto il segno di Vivarini

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Barila misura
Il questore: «Niente cellulari per Lestingi, patron di 'Meraviglioso Natale'»

Leccenel Leccese
Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, polizia sequestra terreno con 30 piante di marijuana

Tarantola decisione
Tribunale Taranto, marinaio morto per amianto: 200mila euro di risarcimento agli eredi

Batl'iniziativa
«Barletta non è una città accessibile»: il flash mob 'La rivolta delle carrozzine'

PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Polignano, lasciarono morire di stenti una 32enne: indagati genitori e fratello

Milan

Syria: suspend arms to Turkey immediately says Gino Strada

Syria: suspend arms to Turkey immediately says Gino Strada

Milan, October 15 - Italy should suspend arms shipments to Turkey immediately over its intervention in northern Syria, warzone medical NGO Emergency head Gino Strada said Tuesday. "Italy must immediately suspend arms shipments to Turkey," he said. "It doesn't matter if it concerns old or new orders, it's a criminal dance". Strada said Italy "must distinguish itself from this prone Europe, which to call it cowardly is to pay it a compliment. "Italy must follow the example of several other countries. Strada also said that moving the 2020 Champions League final from Istanbul would be a "good signal". "Certainly, refusing to play a final would be a good signal," he said. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Monday he would ask the government and the EU to back moving the final from the Turkish city, where it is scheduled for May 30 next year. Strada described Italy's position, which is currently to bar future arms supplies, as "indecent" and called the Turkish government "fascist". He asked "what is Italy still doing in a NATO that has barbarians of this kind in its midst?".

