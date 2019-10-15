Soccer: Samp need to regain self-belief says Ranieri

Genoa, October 15 - Claudio Ranieri said Sampdoria need to regain their self-belief as he was presented as the new coach of Serie A's basement side on Tuesday. "When a team is last, it loses confidence and belief," the former Roma, Chelsea, Leicester and Juventus boss told a news conference. "I need to give the players back that confidence and determination - I want them to never give up. "I know there are three possible results in football, but I don't want anyone to beat us in terms of willingness to fight and work hard for our team-mates". Ranieri, 67, has replaced Eusebio Di Francesco, who was sacked after the Genoa side made a dire start to the season. Samp are bottom of Serie A with one win and six losses from seven games. The former Roma, Chelsea, Leicester and Juventus boss will sign a contract lasting until June 30, 2021, they said. Di Francesco and Sampdoria on Monday agreed to part company by mutual consent after their dire start to the season. Samp is bottom of Serie A with one win and six losses from seven games. "I will pick 11 payers who want to battle. We'll see about the system and the formation after that," he said. "I want players who will fight to the death for their team-mates and to make the fans proud of them. "We need to create a bond between the fans, myself and the team so that we can be as one and save Sampdoria".