Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019 | 16:06

Rome
Respect from Carabinieri defendants says Cucchi sister

Washington
IMF sees flat growth for Italy, calls for debt action

Rome
Ban smoking on beach, in parks - bioethics panel

Montecatini Terme
Students film rat in school kitchen

Rome
Whirlpool says Naples production to stop Nov 1

Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant landing

Vatican City
Never fall into hypocrisy says pope

Milan
Syria: suspend arms to Turkey immediately says Gino Strada

Genoa
Soccer: Samp need to regain self-belief says Ranieri

Vatican City
Vatican: New chief of gendarmerie named

Lega pro
Metamorfosi Bari: una rinascita sotto il segno di Vivarini

Materamorirono in 2
Matera, palazzina crollò nel 2014: chieste 8 condanne

Brindisinel Brindisino
Ostuni, violenta e sequestra la ex che riesce a fuggire: arrestato 52enne

Barila misura
Il questore: «Niente cellulari per Lestingi, patron di 'Meraviglioso Natale'»

Leccenel Leccese
Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, polizia sequestra terreno con 30 piante di marijuana

Tarantola decisione
Tribunale Taranto, marinaio morto per amianto: 200mila euro di risarcimento agli eredi

Batl'iniziativa
«Barletta non è una città accessibile»: il flash mob 'La rivolta delle carrozzine'

PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Polignano, lasciarono morire di stenti una 32enne: indagati genitori e fratello

Vatican City

Deputy commander Gianluca Gauzzi Broccoletti replaces Giani

Vatican City, October 15 - Pope Francis on Tuesday appointed a new head of the Vatican police force, the gendarmerie, after the previous head resigned after the alleged leak of a probe into financial bodies in the city state. The pope appointed Gianluca Gauzzi Broccoletti, up till now deputy director and vice commander, to replace Domenico Giani. Born in Gubbio on June 3, 1974, Broccoletti gained an engineering degree at Rome university before entering the gendarmerie in 1995. He was head of cybersecurity from 1999 and became deputy commander last year. He is married and has two children. The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the head of its security force, Gendarmerie Commander Giani, following the leak of a confidential notice regarding a probe into alleged financial irregularities. The leaked notice regarded five people who have reportedly been suspended in relation to the investigation, which came to light after the offices of the Vatican's Financial Information Authority (AIF) and the Secretariat of State were raided at the start of the month. It was given to guards so they knew not to let the five into the city State following the suspensions. Giani said Tuesday he left "with my head held high and now I will enjoy a period of rest and relaxation". "On 2nd October some media outlets published a confidential order, signed by the Commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie, Domenico Giani, concerning the consequences of certain administrative limitations imposed upon Holy See staff members," read a Vatican statement. "This publication was prejudicial to the dignity of the people involved and to the image of the Gendarmerie. "In order to assure the proper serenity to the ongoing investigation, coordinated by the Promoter of Justice and carried out by the Gendarmerie, since the perpetrator of the external circulation of the order - reserved to the staff of the Gendarmerie and of the Pontifical Swiss Guard - remains unknown, and although the Commander bears no personal responsibility in the unfolding of the events, Domenico Giani has tendered his resignation to the Holy Father out of love for the Church and faithfulness to Peter's Successor. "In receiving his resignation, the Holy Father conversed at length with Domenico Giani and expressed his appreciation to the Commander for his gesture, an expression of freedom and institutional sensitivity, which honours Commander Giani and the work he has carried out with humility and discretion in the service of the Petrine Ministry and the Holy See. "Pope Francis also recalled Domenico Giani's twenty years of unquestionable faithfulness and loyalty and underlined how, by offering an outstanding witness in many parts of the world, Commander Giani was able to establish and guarantee a lasting atmosphere of ease and security around the Holy Father. "In his farewell to Domenico Giani, the Holy Father also thanked him for the extreme competence shown in the performance of his many sensitive tasks, also at international level, and for the undisputed professionalism he has brought to the Vatican Gendarmerie". The latest Vatican financial case has earned headlines worldwide.

