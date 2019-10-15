Gang defrauded Gamberale, Ciucci, Bonanni, Sarmi

Rome, October 15 - A criminal gang allegedly defrauded a string of current and former top managers in State-controlled companies as well as trade unionists, police said after breaking up the organisation on Tuesday. Among their victims, police said, were the ex head of ANAS motorway maintenance company, Pietro Ciucci; the former head of trade union CISL, Raffaele Bonanni; former Telecom and Autostrade manager Vito Gamberale; and the former CEO of Gruppo Poste Italiane and current vice president of ICT company SIA, Massimo Sarmi. Among other things, police said, the gang stole a month's pension pay from Gamberale. As for Bonanni, one of those under investigation allegedly said "he's not worth it, he's only got a pension of 4,000 euros a month". But the gang still defrauded the trade unionist using fake ID. In all, three gang members were arrested, police said. The probe was opened after Bonani reported a 55,00 euro loan he had never asked for. The other victims also told police that sensitive personal data had been stolen.