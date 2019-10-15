Stopping arms sales to Turkey not enough - Conte

Rome, October 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that suspending arm sales to Turkey should not be the only pressure used to get Ankara to stop its offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria. "It is an initiative that duty obliges is to make but it cannot satisfy us," Conte said. "What could satisfy us would be to persuade Turkey to give up this operation. "We will use all the initiatives that can achieve this outcome and Italy will lead the way in going in this direction".