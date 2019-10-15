Section of human spine transplanted in world first

Gang defrauded Gamberale, Ciucci, Bonanni, Sarmi
Bologna
15 Ottobre 2019
Bologna, October 15 - Doctors at Bologna's Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute said Tuesday that they successfully performed the transplant of a section of a human spine in a world first. On September 6 the team led by Dr Alessandro Gasbarrini replaced four vertebrae in a 77-year-old patient with bone cancer with a section held in an Emilia-Romagna muscle-bone tissue bank. "He's fine," Gasbarrini said of the patient. "He has been discharged. "He was with us for about a month. "After two weeks of post-operation checks he was transferred to another department for physiotherapy and there he was put back on his feet and in a condition to have a life that is as normal as possible. "When he was up to it, he went back to be with his loved ones".
