Martedì 15 Ottobre 2019 | 14:16

Rome
Gang defrauded Gamberale, Ciucci, Bonanni, Sarmi

Rome
Stopping arms sales to Turkey not enough - Conte

Bologna
Section of human spine transplanted in world first

Rome
No progress on Whirlpool in talks with govt

Rome
Quota 100 pension reform is staying - Conte

Rome
Floods in Liguria as storms batter Italy

Rome
Italy's non-observed economy worth 12% of GDP

Rome
Turkey must stop 'devastating' offensive says Di Maio

Rome
Turkish Syria offensive 'devastating' in human terms-Di Maio

Cagliari
Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost

Rome
Syria: Move CL final from Istanbul, Spadafora-Ceferin

Lega pro
Metamorfosi Bari: una rinascita sotto il segno di Vivarini

Baritra Polignano e Cozze
Comitato Via: «Validi i permessi di Costa Ripagnola, ma potrebbe servire una variante»

Materareligione
Matera, Festa della Bruna: ecco il tema per il carro trionfale dell'edizione 2020

Leccenel Leccese
Maglie, piante di marijuana in un terreno e droga in casa: denunciato 32enne

Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, polizia sequestra terreno con 30 piante di marijuana

Tarantola decisione
Tribunale Taranto, marinaio morto per amianto: 200mila euro di risarcimento agli eredi

Batl'iniziativa
«Barletta non è una città accessibile»: il flash mob 'La rivolta delle carrozzine'

BrindisiL'inchiesta
Brindisi, ceneri delle centrale di Enel per cemento: chiesto processo per 18

PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

Bari, schianto con la moto alla Zona industriale: muore un 18enne

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Polignano, lasciarono morire di stenti una 32enne: indagati genitori e fratello

Rome

Quota 100 pension reform is staying - Conte

But premier says measures will be 'revised'

Rome, October 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his new government will not scrap the 'quota 100' pension reform that was passed by his first administration. "Quota 100 is staying," Conte said. "We want to revise measures while keeping them". Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the newly founded, centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, proposed scrapping the pension law that makes it possible for some people to retire early. The reform was passed by Conte's first government, which was based on alliance between the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League and collapsed when League leader Matteo Salvini withdraw his support for it in August. The M5S, is now in government for the 'Conte Two' executive with IV and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), was against abolishing the reform. Conte said his government will pass a "complex" budget bill later on Tuesday. Among other things, the package is set to avert a hike in value-added tax scheduled to kick in next year and set aside around three billion euros to reducing the labour-tax wedge. The premier denied reports the budget had created big rifts within his governing coalition. "It is always difficult for everyone to square the figures," he said at the end of an address at the CNR, the national research council. "But I read misrepresentations of reality in the newspapers. "The climate is not that which is being reported today".

