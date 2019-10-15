Floods in Liguria as storms batter Italy
15 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 15 - Several areas in Genoa were hit by floods and schools were closed on Tuesday due to a wave of storms that is battering northern and central Italy. The civil protection department has put Liguria and Lombardy on alert due the weather.
