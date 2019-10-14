Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2019 | 20:18

Cagliari
Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost

Rome
Syria: Move CL final from Istanbul, Spadafora-Ceferin

Florence
Richard Gere visits Uffizi

Ferrara
Bar license suspended after boy,16, goes into alcoholic coma

Aosta
Hang glider death near Aosta

Foggia
Teen gang cited for beating passersby in Foggia

Cagliari
Vatican City
Commander of Vatican Gendarmerie resigns

Avellino
23 Camorra arrests at Avellino

Biella
Father and son hospitalised with hornets' stings

Genoa
6 arrests in south American cocaine bust

contro la ternana
Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

BariTre anni e 6 mesi
Bari, non erano massaggi ma abusi: condannato psichiatra

FoggiaDal Prefetto
Cerignola, dopo scioglimento nominati i tre commissari

Brindisitragedia sfiorata
Tenta di strangolare la compagna: 37enne arrestato a Brindisi

Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, passanti segnalano 2 ordigni bellici sotto un cespuglio

BatNel Nordbarese
Canosa, nudo e ubriaco aggredisce per strada ex compagna: arrestato

Leccenel salento
Nardò, 16enne cade facendo parkour: in coma

PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

MateraIl caso
Sparatoria nella notte a Policoro, due feriti: scatta un fermo

Mafia: duplice tentato omicidio a Policoro, fermato 49enne

 

Rome

Syria: Move CL final from Istanbul, Spadafora-Ceferin

Syria: Move CL final from Istanbul, Spadafora-Ceferin

Rome, October 14 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Monday wrote to UEFA Chief Alexander Ceferin saying the 2020 Champions League final should be moved from Istanbul in light of the "very grave acts against the Kurdish civilian population and the intervention with which the European Union has condemned Turkey's military action" in northern Syria. Spadafora asked Ceferin "whether it is not inopportune to keep the Champions League final in Istanbul on may 30, 2020". Previously several Democratic Party (PD) MPs said they would urge the government and the EU to move the final from Istanbul in light of alleged human rights violations by Ankara.

