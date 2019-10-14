Syria: Move CL final from Istanbul, Spadafora-Ceferin

Rome, October 14 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Monday wrote to UEFA Chief Alexander Ceferin saying the 2020 Champions League final should be moved from Istanbul in light of the "very grave acts against the Kurdish civilian population and the intervention with which the European Union has condemned Turkey's military action" in northern Syria. Spadafora asked Ceferin "whether it is not inopportune to keep the Champions League final in Istanbul on may 30, 2020". Previously several Democratic Party (PD) MPs said they would urge the government and the EU to move the final from Istanbul in light of alleged human rights violations by Ankara.