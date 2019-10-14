Richard Gere visits Uffizi

Florence, October 14 - Richard Gere visited the Uffizi gallery in Florence on Monday. The gallery, which is usually closed on a Monday, was opened for him especially, as it is for other important people, the gallery said. "Gere is a really attentive and curious visitor" said gallery superintendent Eike Schmidt after showing the US actor masterpieces by Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Botticelli and Piero della Francesca, among others. Gere will shortly received the keys to the Tuscan capital from mayor Dario Nardella.