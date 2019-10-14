Teen gang cited for beating passersby in Foggia

Foggia, October 14 - Italian police on Monday cited three members of a suspected teen gang that allegedly kicked and punched passerby in the centre of Foggia in Puglia earlier this month. Two boys aged 14 and 15 allegedly pushed a 63-year-old man to the ground on October 6, breaking his humerus. They also identified an 11-year-old who last Saturday punched a 15-year-old boy in the face. Police are now seeking 15 suspected bully boys who allegedly attacked a 50-year-old man on Saturday night too.