Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2019 | 18:34

Ferrara
Bar license suspended after boy,16, goes into alcoholic coma

Aosta
Hang glider death near Aosta

Foggia
Teen gang cited for beating passersby in Foggia

Cagliari
Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost

Vatican City
Commander of Vatican Gendarmerie resigns

Avellino
23 Camorra arrests at Avellino

Biella
Father and son hospitalised with hornets' stings

Genoa
6 arrests in south American cocaine bust

Rome
Petrol stations call strike 6-7 November

Rome
Stop tax breaks for high incomes - budget bill

Rome
14% food lost between production and shelves - FAO

contro la ternana
Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

FoggiaAmbiente
Puglia, bocciate decine di nuove pale eoliche nel Foggiano

Brindisitragedia sfiorata
Tenta di strangolare la compagna: 37enne arrestato a Brindisi

Barida mola e monopoli
Bari, nuova protesta dei pescatori davanti alla sede della Regione Puglia

Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, passanti segnalano 2 ordigni bellici sotto un cespuglio

BatNel Nordbarese
Canosa, nudo e ubriaco aggredisce per strada ex compagna: arrestato

Leccenel salento
Nardò, 16enne cade facendo parkour: in coma

PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

MateraIl caso
Sparatoria nella notte a Policoro, due feriti: scatta un fermo

Mafia: duplice tentato omicidio a Policoro, fermato 49enne

 

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Foggia

Kicks and punches

Foggia, October 14 - Italian police on Monday cited three members of a suspected teen gang that allegedly kicked and punched passerby in the centre of Foggia in Puglia earlier this month. Two boys aged 14 and 15 allegedly pushed a 63-year-old man to the ground on October 6, breaking his humerus. They also identified an 11-year-old who last Saturday punched a 15-year-old boy in the face. Police are now seeking 15 suspected bully boys who allegedly attacked a 50-year-old man on Saturday night too.

