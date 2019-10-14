Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost
Cagliari
14 Ottobre 2019
Cagliari, October 14 - A mayor in the Ogliastra area of Sardinia has banned the use of Google maps after too many people got lost on trekking paths locally after using the app. "The old paper maps are better", said Baunei Mayor Salvatore Corrias. Several hikers have gone missing and many cars got stuck in the impassable narrow roads of the Supramonte area after using Google Maps.
