Father and son hospitalised with hornets' stings

Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, calci e pugni ai passanti: denunciati due minori, identificato un 11enne
i più letti
Biella
14 Ottobre 2019
Biella, October 14 - A father and son were hospitalised in northern Italy Monday after being stung by hornets. The father was taken to an intensive care unit after going into anaphylactic shock near the city of Biella. The son was less serious and taken to hospital in code yellow. Firefighters are removing the dangerous nest.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su