Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2019 | 16:50

Cagliari
Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost

Vatican City
Commander of Vatican Gendarmerie resigns

Avellino
23 Camorra arrests at Avellino

Biella
Father and son hospitalised with hornets' stings

Genoa
6 arrests in south American cocaine bust

Rome
Petrol stations call strike 6-7 November

Rome
Stop tax breaks for high incomes - budget bill

Rome
14% food lost between production and shelves - FAO

Milan
TV host Ventura indicted over income tax returns

Rome
F1: 'We didn't reap what we sowed' says Ferrari after Suzuka

Rome
Budget to feature 2bn euro family fund

Il Biancorosso

contro la ternana
Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

Brindisitragedia sfiorata
Tenta di strangolare la compagna: 37enne arrestato a Brindisi

Barida mola e monopoli
Bari, nuova protesta dei pescatori davanti alla sede della Regione Puglia

Foggiaaggressioni per strada
Foggia, calci e pugni ai passanti: denunciati due minori, identificato un 11enne

Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, passanti segnalano 2 ordigni bellici sotto un cespuglio

BatNel Nordbarese
Canosa, nudo e ubriaco aggredisce per strada ex compagna: arrestato

Leccenel salento
Nardò, 16enne cade facendo parkour: in coma

PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

MateraIl caso
Sparatoria nella notte a Policoro, due feriti: scatta un fermo

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Vatican City

Move follows leak of confidential notice linked to probe

Vatican City, October 14 - The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the head of its security force, Gendarmerie Commander Domenico Giani, following the leak of a confidential notice regarding a probe into alleged financial irregularities. The leaked notice regarded five people who have reportedly been suspended in relation to the investigation, which came to light after the offices of the Vatican's Financial Information Authority (AIF) and the Secretariat of State were raided at the start of the month. It was given to guards so they knew not to let the five into the city State following the suspensions. "On 2nd October some media outlets published a confidential order, signed by the Commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie, Domenico Giani, concerning the consequences of certain administrative limitations imposed upon Holy See staff members," read a Vatican statement. "This publication was prejudicial to the dignity of the people involved and to the image of the Gendarmerie. "In order to assure the proper serenity to the ongoing investigation, coordinated by the Promoter of Justice and carried out by the Gendarmerie, since the perpetrator of the external circulation of the order - reserved to the staff of the Gendarmerie and of the Pontifical Swiss Guard - remains unknown, and although the Commander bears no personal responsibility in the unfolding of the events, Domenico Giani has tendered his resignation to the Holy Father out of love for the Church and faithfulness to Peter's Successor. "In receiving his resignation, the Holy Father conversed at length with Domenico Giani and expressed his appreciation to the Commander for his gesture, an expression of freedom and institutional sensitivity, which honours Commander Giani and the work he has carried out with humility and discretion in the service of the Petrine Ministry and the Holy See. "Pope Francis also recalled Domenico Giani's twenty years of unquestionable faithfulness and loyalty and underlined how, by offering an outstanding witness in many parts of the world, Commander Giani was able to establish and guarantee a lasting atmosphere of ease and security around the Holy Father. "In his farewell to Domenico Giani, the Holy Father also thanked him for the extreme competence shown in the performance of his many sensitive tasks, also at international level, and for the undisputed professionalism he has brought to the Vatican Gendarmerie".

