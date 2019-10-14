Petrol stations call strike 6-7 November

Rome, October 14 - Petrol station owners and managers on Monday called a two day strike on November 6-7 to protest what they called the "illegality borne of wild liberalisations". They also castigated he failure by petrol companies, sector organisations and the government to intervene with corrective measures to reform the sector. The unions, Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommercio said all their stations would shut their taps. The closures will regards roads and motorways, they said. On the days of the strike the unions will stage a protest outside parliament, the unions said. Petrol station owners have been protesting for years against the liberalisation of their sector. Previous industrial action has succeeded in easing government plans to free up the whole sector.