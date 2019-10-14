Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2019 | 16:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Cagliari
Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost

Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost

 
Vatican City
Commander of Vatican Gendarmerie resigns

Commander of Vatican Gendarmerie resigns

 
Avellino
23 Camorra arrests at Avellino

23 Camorra arrests at Avellino

 
Biella
Father and son hospitalised with hornets' stings

Father and son hospitalised with hornets' stings

 
Genoa
6 arrests in south American cocaine bust

6 arrests in south American cocaine bust

 
Rome
Petrol stations call strike 6-7 November

Petrol stations call strike 6-7 November

 
Rome
Stop tax breaks for high incomes - budget bill

Stop tax breaks for high incomes - budget bill

 
Rome
14% food lost between production and shelves - FAO

14% food lost between production and shelves - FAO

 
Milan
TV host Ventura indicted over income tax returns

TV host Ventura indicted over income tax returns

 
Rome
F1: 'We didn't reap what we sowed' says Ferrari after Suzuka

F1: 'We didn't reap what we sowed' says Ferrari after Suzuka

 
Rome
Budget to feature 2bn euro family fund

Budget to feature 2bn euro family fund

 

Il Biancorosso

contro la ternana
Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisitragedia sfiorata
Tenta di strangolare la compagna: 37enne arrestato a Brindisi

Tenta di strangolare la compagna: 37enne arrestato a Brindisi

 
Barida mola e monopoli
Bari, nuova protesta dei pescatori davanti alla sede della Regione Puglia

Bari, nuova protesta dei pescatori davanti alla sede della Regione Puglia

 
Foggiaaggressioni per strada
Foggia, calci e pugni ai passanti: denunciati due minori, identificato un 11enne

Foggia, calci e pugni ai passanti: denunciati due minori, identificato un 11enne

 
Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, passanti segnalano 2 ordigni bellici sotto un cespuglio

Taranto, passanti segnalano 2 ordigni bellici sotto un cespuglio

 
BatNel Nordbarese
Canosa, nudo e ubriaco aggredisce per strada ex compagna: arrestato

Canosa, nudo e ubriaco aggredisce per strada ex compagna: arrestato

 
Leccenel salento
Nardò, 16enne cade facendo parkour: in coma

Nardò, 16enne cade facendo parkour: in coma

 
PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

 
MateraIl caso
Sparatoria nella notte a Policoro, due feriti: scatta un fermo

Mafia: duplice tentato omicidio a Policoro, fermato 49enne

 

i più letti

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Acquaviva, alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio Il rapper: io sono fedele

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Rome

Petrol stations call strike 6-7 November

And will protest outside parliament

Petrol stations call strike 6-7 November

Rome, October 14 - Petrol station owners and managers on Monday called a two day strike on November 6-7 to protest what they called the "illegality borne of wild liberalisations". They also castigated he failure by petrol companies, sector organisations and the government to intervene with corrective measures to reform the sector. The unions, Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommercio said all their stations would shut their taps. The closures will regards roads and motorways, they said. On the days of the strike the unions will stage a protest outside parliament, the unions said. Petrol station owners have been protesting for years against the liberalisation of their sector. Previous industrial action has succeeded in easing government plans to free up the whole sector.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati