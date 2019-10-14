Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2019 | 16:52

Cagliari
Google maps banned on Sardinia after too many get lost

Vatican City
Commander of Vatican Gendarmerie resigns

Avellino
23 Camorra arrests at Avellino

Biella
Father and son hospitalised with hornets' stings

Genoa
6 arrests in south American cocaine bust

Rome
Petrol stations call strike 6-7 November

Rome
Stop tax breaks for high incomes - budget bill

Rome
14% food lost between production and shelves - FAO

Milan
TV host Ventura indicted over income tax returns

Rome
F1: 'We didn't reap what we sowed' says Ferrari after Suzuka

Rome
Budget to feature 2bn euro family fund

contro la ternana
Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

Brindisitragedia sfiorata
Tenta di strangolare la compagna: 37enne arrestato a Brindisi

Barida mola e monopoli
Bari, nuova protesta dei pescatori davanti alla sede della Regione Puglia

Foggiaaggressioni per strada
Foggia, calci e pugni ai passanti: denunciati due minori, identificato un 11enne

Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, passanti segnalano 2 ordigni bellici sotto un cespuglio

BatNel Nordbarese
Canosa, nudo e ubriaco aggredisce per strada ex compagna: arrestato

Leccenel salento
Nardò, 16enne cade facendo parkour: in coma

PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

MateraIl caso
Sparatoria nella notte a Policoro, due feriti: scatta un fermo

Mafia: duplice tentato omicidio a Policoro, fermato 49enne

 

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Rome

14% food lost between production and shelves - FAO

New report highlights need to cut food waste

Rome, October 14 - Around 14 percent of the world's food is lost after harvesting and before reaching the retail shelves, the Food and Agriculture Organization said Monday in a new report kicking off World Food Week. The State of Food and Agriculture 2019 points to the importance of reducing food waste, which occurs at the retail and consumption level and is linked to limited shelf life and consumer behaviour, such as demanding food products that meet aesthetic standards, and limited incentive to avoid food waste. "Food is lost including through on-farm activities, storage and transportation. However, the food losses vary considerably from one region to another within the same commodity groups and supply chain stages". The new FAO report provides insights into how much food is lost - as well as where and why - at different stages of the food supply chain, calls for informed decisions for an effective reduction and offers new ways to measure progress. "This will not only help to achieve progress towards the important target of reducing food loss and waste, but could also contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals related to food security and environmental sustainability, the report states," said the report. The report highlights the need, and offers a new methodology, to measure carefully losses at each stage in the food supply chain. "Doing so will help to identify critical loss points across the supply chain. These are points where food losses have the highest magnitude, the greatest impact on food security, and the largest economic dimensions, as well as to identify the appropriate measures for their reduction," the report said. "As we strive to make progress towards reducing food loss and waste, we can only be truly effective if our efforts are informed by a solid understanding of the problem," said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu in the foreword to the report.

