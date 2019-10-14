TV host Ventura indicted over income tax returns

Milan, October 14 - TV host Simona Ventura was indicted Monday over allegedly inaccurate income tax returns between 2012 and 2015, sources said. The showgirl and actor, 54, allegedly made false statements of returns running into the hundreds of thousands of euros, the sources said. The trial started in Milan earlier Monday, sources said. Ventura's lawyers said: "This in no way concerns tax evasion. "It was a fiscal choice made by professionals which the inland revenue agency did not consider effective". Ventura, born on 1 April 1965 in Bentivoglio, is an Italian television presenter, actress and singer.