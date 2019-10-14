Budget to feature 2bn euro family fund
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
14 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 14 - The 2020 budget law will feature a two-billion-euro fund which hopefully will pave the way for a new monthly benefit for all families with children, sources in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said on Monday. The fund will be made up of resources taken from a variety of current measures to help families plus around 500 million euros of fresh cash, the sources said. The aim is to bring in the new benefit in the middle of 2020 or early in 2021.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su