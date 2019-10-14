No rejigging VAT says Conte

Avellino, October 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that value-added tax will not be rejigged as the government seeks to find cash for the measures in the 2020 budget law. The government said it has found the 23 billion euros needed to avert a hike in VAT scheduled to kick in next year. "The key point of this budget is that we have found the resources to avoid VAT being reshaped and this will enable is to give a sign of a change of direction," Conte said. The premier also played down reports of major rifts within the alliance that backs his executive and between himself and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "The working atmosphere (on the budget) is good. The ruling majority is united," he said.