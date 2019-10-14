Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2019 | 15:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Budget to feature 2bn euro family fund

Budget to feature 2bn euro family fund

 
Avellino
No rejigging VAT says Conte

No rejigging VAT says Conte

 
Trieste
Boy held after 17-yr-old stabbed, seriously wounded

Boy held after 17-yr-old stabbed, seriously wounded

 
Catanzaro
Carabinieri arrest 17 in big 'Ndrangheta operation

Carabinieri arrest 17 in big 'Ndrangheta operation

 
Rome
Finance police uncover 100-mn-euro tax-evasion ring

Finance police uncover 100-mn-euro tax-evasion ring

 
Rome
Soccer: Mancini to experiment after Italy win Euro 2020 slot

Soccer: Mancini to experiment after Italy win Euro 2020 slot

 
Brussels
EU must speak with one voice on Syria - Di Maio-Le Drian

EU must speak with one voice on Syria - Di Maio-Le Drian

 
Rome
Budget: Govt set to pump 3bn into reducing tax wedge

Budget: Govt set to pump 3bn into reducing tax wedge

 
Monza
Nursery school teachers barred for mistreating kids

Nursery school teachers barred for mistreating kids

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy out to win Euro 2020 - Mancini

Soccer: Italy out to win Euro 2020 - Mancini

 
Rieti
6 indicted for Amatrice quake collapse

6 indicted for Amatrice quake collapse

 

Il Biancorosso

contro la ternana
Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

Il Bari non sbaglia più: vittoria che sa di svolta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoal rione paolo VI
Taranto, passanti segnalano 2 ordigni bellici sotto un cespuglio

Taranto, passanti segnalano 2 ordigni bellici sotto un cespuglio

 
Foggiadopo poche settimane
Foggia, nuova interdittiva antimafia per società servizi cimiteriali

Foggia, nuova interdittiva antimafia per società servizi cimiteriali

 
Brindisiil giallo
Società sponsorizza «Meraviglioso Natale» a Ostuni, il sindaco: «Mai autorizzati, li diffido»

Società sponsorizza Meraviglioso Natale a Ostuni, il sindaco: «Mai autorizzati, li diffido»

 
BariL'intervista
Ezio Totorizzo, il manager barese che piace a Mtv

Ezio Totorizzo, il manager barese che piace a Mtv

 
BatNel Nordbarese
Canosa, nudo e ubriaco aggredisce per strada ex compagna: arrestato

Canosa, nudo e ubriaco aggredisce per strada ex compagna: arrestato

 
Leccenel salento
Nardò, 16enne cade facendo parkour: in coma

Nardò, 16enne cade facendo parkour: in coma

 
PotenzaI dati
Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

Criminalità, per il Sole 24 Ore la Basilicata è «quasi tranquilla»

 
MateraIl caso
Sparatoria nella notte a Policoro, due feriti: scatta un fermo

Mafia: duplice tentato omicidio a Policoro, fermato 49enne

 

i più letti

Acquaviva, invitato alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio

Acquaviva, alla sagra cantante amato dai boss: Comune ritira patrocinio Il rapper: io sono fedele

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Trinitapoli, lampeggiano per segnalare posto di blocco: 5 automobilisti multati

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Bari, la seconda vita del killer del clan: da ergastolano a detenuto modello, chiede semilibertà

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Arcelor Mittal, parla Jehl: se andiamo via, nessun altro. Emiliano: sono i peggiori

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Bari, ematologo dell'Istituto Tumori Giovanni Paolo II vince il premio WInE

Avellino

No rejigging VAT says Conte

Premier denies reports of divisions within his alliance

No rejigging VAT says Conte

Avellino, October 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that value-added tax will not be rejigged as the government seeks to find cash for the measures in the 2020 budget law. The government said it has found the 23 billion euros needed to avert a hike in VAT scheduled to kick in next year. "The key point of this budget is that we have found the resources to avoid VAT being reshaped and this will enable is to give a sign of a change of direction," Conte said. The premier also played down reports of major rifts within the alliance that backs his executive and between himself and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "The working atmosphere (on the budget) is good. The ruling majority is united," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati