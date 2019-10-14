Boy held after 17-yr-old stabbed, seriously wounded
Trieste
14 Ottobre 2019
Trieste, October 14 - A 15-year-old boy turned himself in to police in Trieste on Sunday and confessed to stabbing a 17-year-old on Saturday night after a row, sources said on Monday. The 17-year-old was seriously injured in the attack. The suspect, who is from North Africa, has been taken to a home for minors and is accused of attempted homicide.
